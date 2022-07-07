Timeline: Three years of Boris Johnson as British PM - from Brexit hero to sex scandals

December 2021: 'Partygate'

In early December, revelations emerge about several illegal parties held in Downing Street during successive coronavirus lockdowns. An angry public, many deprived of seeing sick and dying loved ones due to social distancing restrictions, accuses him of double standards. The list of parties mounts up and formal investigations are opened, including by London's Metropolitan Police.

A probe by senior civil servant Sue Gray finds that he presided over a culture of parties that ran late into the night and even featured a drunken fight among staff. On April 12, Johnson announces that he has been fined by the police for breaking the law -- a first for a sitting prime minister. His explanations vary, but he assures MPs that he did not mislead parliament, which is normally a resigning matter. Nevertheless, a parliamentary enquiry is announced into whether he did lie. A committee is formed and is due to report in the following autumn.



