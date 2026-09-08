/China's Nostradamus 2027 predictions: Civil war in US ,10-year conflict in Iran and a draft

In Iran, the conflict would escalate further instead of coming to an end. A full-scale war would erupt in the region, triggering a ground invasion by US troops. This would lead to the US government bringing back a national draft, forcing enlistment by men 18 and above in the military. "I think this war between the United States and Iran will only escalate...You'll see a ground invasion of Iran, in which case America's going to be stuck there for four years, I think, is optimistic. Possibly ten, 20 years," he said.