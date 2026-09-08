/China's Nostradamus 2027 predictions: Civil war in US ,10-year conflict in Iran and a draft

China's Nostradamus has predicted that the United States will break into a full-blown war with Iran in 2027, and also go through an internal upheaval that would turn into a civil war. Xueqin Jiang is not a mystic, but a political commentator who analyses the past to predict the future.
China's "Nostradamus", professor Xueqin Jiang, has predicted a civil war in the United States and a full-blown conflict in the Middle East that could continue for 10 years. Jiang isn't a mystic but an educator and political commentator who analyses past world events to predict the future geopolitical scene. In 2024, he predicted Donald Trump's return as the President of the United States and that he would enter a war with Iran. Both of them came true.
Talking to podcast host Jack Neel, he said that America would be perfectly primed for a civil war in the year 2027. There would be "nationwide discontent and riots and protests and insurgencies, and the global economy should have collapsed" by this year. The people of the country would be dissatisfied with the political situation.
The country would witness an economic collapse, which would trigger mass riots and protests, ultimately turning into a civil war, Jiang has predicted. Unrest would grow over the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which would become more powerful in every major city. "ICE will be much more powerful than people imagine. They want to deploy the National Guard to all major cities in America because they're preparing for economic collapse," he said.
In Iran, the conflict would escalate further instead of coming to an end. A full-scale war would erupt in the region, triggering a ground invasion by US troops. This would lead to the US government bringing back a national draft, forcing enlistment by men 18 and above in the military. "I think this war between the United States and Iran will only escalate...You'll see a ground invasion of Iran, in which case America's going to be stuck there for four years, I think, is optimistic. Possibly ten, 20 years," he said.
The Chinese-Canadian professor does not have visions like other mystics. Instead, he treats countries and leaders like poker players and uses their definition of winning to move forward. When he is clear on how each of them sees victory, he uses it to determine their next move to achieve that goal. He compares current events with similar past occurrences and uses them as a warning.
Jiang says several groups act on the premise that something they already believe will happen. If religious or political groups are sure that an end-of-the-world event will happen, they tie their actions to it. In the case of Trump and his war in Iran, Jiang says the American president believes that God gave him a mission to save America. "Winning a war in Iran is optional. The real goal would be to keep power and secure a third presidential term in 2028."