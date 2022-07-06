Pope Francis to give women say in appointment of bishops, and top-level positions in Holy See

Pope Francis disclosed that for the first time he would name women to a previously all-male Vatican committee that helps him select the world's bishops and said he wants to give women more top-level positions in the Holy See. The role of women in the Vatican hierarchy was one of the many Church and international topics the 85-year-old pontiff discussed in an exclusive interview with Reuters in his Vatican residence on July 2. A new constitution for the Holy See's central administration that came into effect last month allows any baptised Catholic, including lay men and women, to head most Vatican departments.

As reported by Reuters, Pope said in the 90-minute interview that discussed the new constitution for the central administration, known as the Curia, "I am open to giving (women) an opportunity." He mentioned that last year, for the first time, he named a woman to the number two position in the governorship of Vatican City, making Sister Raffaella Petrini the highest-ranking woman in the world's smallest state.

Also Read: Udaipur terror attack: How my hometown turned into a curfew zone

"Two women will be appointed for the first time in the committee to elect bishops in the Congregation for Bishops," he said, as reported by Reuters. The move, which has not been officially announced, is highly significant because women will for the first time have a say in the appointment of the world's bishops, who are all men.

Francis did not name the women or say when their appointment would be announced officially. Members of the committee, which is now made up of cardinals, bishops and priests, usually meet twice a month in Rome. Asked which other Vatican department conceivably be headed by a layman or woman, Francis suggested that they could include the department for Catholic Education and Culture and the Apostolic Library. They are currently headed by male clerics. Francis has already named a number of women, both nuns and laywomen, to Vatican departments.

(with inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.