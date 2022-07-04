Udaipur terror attack: How my hometown turned into a curfew zone  

Udaipur city, in the north Indian state of Rajasthan, mostly makes news for the beauty it has to offer. The picturesque Aravalli hills, the tranquil lakes, the winter sunsets, the buzzing hotels and the tongue-tantalising food.

And for me, Udaipur is home, generally peaceful.

But everything changed in a moment. Just a few days ago, the new headlines from Udaipur read- ‘A tailor in Maldas street of Udaipur murdered by two men.’

At first, it seemed like those one-off murder incidents that take place due to some rivalry. But then, more information started pouring in. The man was killed for sharing the ruling party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s viral hate speech video on Prophet Muhammad.

The two accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, also made a video recording the whole crime and then accepted their crime in the same video.

And then, Udaipur changed.

The news started spreading like wildfire. The video was retweeted and shared on Instagram and Whatsapp multiple times.

In no time, both the murder accused were arrested from the neighbouring district of Rajsamand. The state government was quick in responding, and special police forces arrived on the scene along with the highest-ranking cops of Rajasthan. The Ministry of Home Affairs decided to send the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to further investigate the cause of the crime.

In no time, a Pakistani link was found, with the murderers being in touch with a terrorist organisation called Al-sufa, a remote sleeper organisation of ISIS. Soon, from a murder case, it became a case of terrorism.

It turned out that the accused had earlier made a video, ISIS-style, warning the victim that his end is near. The victim reported it to the police, but the police instead of filing a First Information Report (FIR), tried to mediate the case. They clearly failed to understand the gravity of the situation.

The ruling party’s pro-Hindutva politicians have started calling this a way to terrorise the Hindus against following their religion. Where were these people when Nupur Sharma disrespected Prophet Muhammad? When everyone pretended to be not seeing and listening when one section of the society was being targeted, didn't they realise it takes no time for the tables to turn?

A reporter from a reputable Asian news agency was seen asking the wife of the late victim at his funeral if she thinks that the accused should be hanged. What do we expect her to say? Why are we putting words into her mouth? Of course, she said, yes, they should be hanged. Can we do that right away? Is that the law of our land?

What are they doing on the roads putting up a show with saffron flags in their hands? And why are they even allowed to do all this when a curfew is there in place in the whole state? Do we really need such a ‘show of strength’ at this time?

Are we ready to isolate one whole community on the basis of these one-off incidents? These protestors are not just Hindus, but also Muslims. It is time for the Muslims to prove that they are 'patriotic' by condemning the incident, not just because they think it's horrific but also because they don't want to be a victim of retaliatory anger from the Hindus.

An average Hindu person, worried about increased expenses due to covid-related health issues and looming unemployment with talks of recession, will need to prove that they are a 'good Hindu' by criticising (sufficiently) the ‘Muslim’ accused, or the retaliatory violence doesn't spare anyone just because they were born Hindus. One needs to keep proving their Hinduness each time such an incident happens, or the hate wave will submerge them as well.

The Supreme Court called out Nupur Sharma by saying, "this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” but it has been a few days since this incident happened, what actions were taken by the courts? Will the court come to a decision on the basis of popular opinion, or can the court act as the defender of the law and the constitution in this country and follow the process of law?

This incident leaves a flurry of questions behind. What led the murder accused to do this crime? Is it just mindless incitement or systematic brainwashing?

Anyway, the bustling streets of Udaipur are empty for now. The fried delicacies of Maldas street are nowhere to be seen. Tourists have returned, yet businesses are incurring losses with a prolonged curfew.

The country is busy debating the 'Udaipur terror case', but our mouths are shut, and our voices can't reach you. We are in a state of lockdown, with no internet, reading in the daily newspaper what the country, and the world, thinks of us.

