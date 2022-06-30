Top 10 world news: Biden on selling F-16, Russia withdraws military from snake island, and more

US President Joe Biden said the United States will increase its military force in Europe. The US president informed that over $700 billion has been provided to Ukraine since he took office even as 50 countries have pledged new commitments to the country battling Russian forces.The important Black Sea outpost of Snake Island has been evacuated, according to the Russian military. For both sides in the conflict, the small patch of land in the Black Sea next to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa has acquired symbolic significance.

US should sell F-16 fighter planes to Turkey, Congress can approve, says Biden

Russia says it has withdrawn its military from Snake Island in the Black Sea

China is not an enemy, but remains serious challenge: NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday (June 29) said that China was not an enemy of the alliance but it did represent a serious challenge.

"We now face an era of strategic competition. We see a deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing and China's growing assertiveness and its coercive policies have consequences for the security of (NATO) allies and partners," Stoltenberg said.

United States disburses $1.3 bn of total $7.5 bn promised aid to Ukraine

The transfer of $1.3 billion in economic aid to Ukraine as part of the initial $7.5 billion promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration in May has been done, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday, as reported by AFP.



"With this delivery of economic assistance, we reaffirm our resolute commitment to the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin's war of aggression and work to sustain their economy," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Monkeypox in US: CDC activates emergency operations unit

The increase in monkeypox cases across the United States prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to announce Tuesday that it has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC).The CDC's establishment of the EOC enables the organisation to further boost operational support for the response in order to handle the outbreak's changing circumstances.

Suitcase row: Prince Charles to no longer accept large cash donations to his charities

UK's Prince Charles will no longer accept large donations to his charities in cash anymore, reported The Guardian citing sources. The Prince of Wales has drawn flak over claims that he received 3 million euros in cash from a billionaire Qatari Sheikh. There are claimed that the cash was stuffed in a small bag and a Fotnum & Mason carrier.

Shirtless western leaders would be a 'disgusting sight': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, perhaps in a devastating reply, has shot back at western leaders saying that these leaders, if shirtless, would make for a 'disgusting sight'. Putin's comments came after European and other western leaders appeared to poke fun at shirtless Putin who, in past, has been clicked riding horse and other 'macho' activities.

Experts blame North Korea for USD 100 million cryptocurrency theft

North Korean hackers are suspected to be behind a cyberattack that resulted in theft of as much as USD 100 million in cryptocurrency from a US company last week. Three digital investigative firms have made the conclusion.

The cryptoassets were stolen on June 23 from Horizon Bridge, a service operated by the Harmony blockchain that allows assets to be transferred to other blockchains.

Eng vs Ind: Fit-again James Anderson returns as Ben Stokes & Co. announce playing XI for series decider

After whitewashing the World Test champions New Zealand, Ben Stokes-led England are all set to lock horns with Team India in the rescheduled fifth and final match of the incomplete five-match series, which took place last year, on Friday (July 01) in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Will Chris Evans return as Captain America? Actor says 'I’d be very cautious'

Ever since 'Avengers: Endgame' released and it became known that Chris Evans is hanging up the shield and the character of Steve Rogers, or the former Captain America, his fans have been clamouring for his return. Never mind that there is a new Cap in the form of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).