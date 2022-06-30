China is not an enemy, but remains serious challenge: NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday (June 29) said that China was not an enemy of the alliance but it did represent a serious challenge.

"We now face an era of strategic competition. We see a deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing and China's growing assertiveness and its coercive policies have consequences for the security of (NATO) allies and partners," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg's comment came after NATO agreed a new strategic concept that mentioned China for the first time.

The 10-page document describes China as a challenge to NATO's "interests, security and values". It also describes China as a military power that remains opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up"

Beijing's "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values", the document says.

The new strategic concept accuses China of using malicious hybrid and cyber operations, confrontational rhetoric and disinformation to target NATO allies.

China denies any such tactics.

The document also mentions China's economic ambitions. It says Beijing seeks to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, and strategic materials and supply chains.

"It uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence," the concept says.

"It strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains." It also expresses concern over closer ties between Moscow and Beijing that are "mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order".

(With inputs from agencies)

