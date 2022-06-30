Eng vs Ind: Fit-again James Anderson returns as Ben Stokes & Co. announce playing XI for series decider

After whitewashing the World Test champions New Zealand, Ben Stokes-led England are all set to lock horns with Team India in the rescheduled fifth and final match of the incomplete five-match series, which took place last year, on Friday (July 01) in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

On Thursday (June 30), the England Cricket's official Twitter handle shared the hosts' playing XI. It is a star-studded line-up which also sees the return of premier pacer James Anderson. For the unversed, the 39-year-old speedster had missed the third and final Test between England and New Zealand, in Headingley, Leeds, due to ankle injury. He replaces Craig Overton, who was playing in the swing bowler's place and scored a magnificent 97 in the first innings of the final Test versus the Kiwis.

Further, wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes is also ruled out after having not yet recovered from Covid-19. The Englishman had also missed the second half of the series finale between the Three Lions and Black Caps last week.

England stunned one and all with their gung-ho approach during the NZ series at home. Under Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, the hosts are expected to come hard versus India in order to end the series in a 2-2 stalemate. India already have an unassailable lead, however, England would be desperate to not lose the series and, thus, will rely on their new and exciting style of play.

For India, they are yet to name their playing XI. However, regular captain Rohit Sharma is set to miss the one-off Test due to Covid-19 virus. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead the side.

England's playing XI for 5th Test against India:

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.