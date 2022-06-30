US should sell F-16 fighter planes to Turkey, Congress can approve, says Biden

US President Joe Biden said the United States will increase its military force in Europe.

The US president informed that over $700 billion has been provided to Ukraine since he took office even as 50 countries have pledged new commitments to the country battling Russian forces.

"In Germany, we came up with offers to develop the developing countries, unlike China, all the projects in the developing countries will be transparent," the president added while pledging to support Ukraine.

"Putin wanted Finlandization of NATO, he got NATOisation of Finland," Biden said on Finland's application to join the European military alliance.

The US should sell F-16s to Turkey, Biden said told reporters at the press conference, while adding that Congress will approve the F-16 sale.

"I need congressional approval to do that and I think I can do that," the president said, adding,"there was "no quid pro quo" of linking the sale to Turkey's approval for Finland and Sweden entering NATO.

The president added that America is in a "better position to lead the world". Biden said the US will announce a new $800 million weapons package for Ukraine in a few days while asserting that "Ukraine has already given a severe blow to Russia."

"Just today Snake Island is taken over by the Ukrainians," he added. The president said the Ukrainians are "increasing resistance against Russia". The president said: "war could end tomorrow if Russia stops its irrational behaviour".

Biden said he has suggested a cap on money to be paid for Russian oil while blaming the Putin regime for high gas prices and food security problems.

"The prices are up because of Russia, Russia and Russia!"

President Biden informed that he would be visiting Israel during his trip to the Gulf.

(With inputs from Agencies)

