Prince Charles not to accept large cash donations to his charities: Report

UK's Prince Charles will no longer accept large donations to his charities in cash anymore, said The Guardian citing sources. The Prince of Wales has drawn flak over claims that he received 3 million euros in cash from a billionaire Qatari Sheikh. There are claimed that the cash was stuffed in a small bag and a Fotnum & Mason carrier.

The Sunday Times reported that the donation was received by Prince Charles in person. These funds were reportedly passed on to Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF). The donations was said to be made by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani. The Sheikh was Prime Minister of Qatar from 2007 to 2013. The donations have been made between 2011 and 2015.

Clarence House has maintained that all rules were followed.

The Guardian quoted a source who said,"Situations, contexts change over the years. I can say with certainty for more than half a decade with the situation as it has evolved, this has not happened and it would not happen again … That was then, this is now.”

There is no indication that Prince Charles offered anything in return of the cash or whether there was any illegality. However, the criticism Charles has faced appears to suggest that receiving the cash in person was a poor choice for heir to the throne of UK.

