Top 10 world news: Biden offers dialogue with Russia, India concerned about Chinese ship, more news

US President Joe Biden has offered to negotiate with Russia over new arms control framework. Such talks have taken place between both nations in previous decades. In other news, India has raised concerns over Chinese naval ship's scheduled arrival at Sri Lankan port of Hambantota. There are concerns about the ship spying on Indian ports and nuclear facilities in southern part of the country closer to Sri Lanka. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news.

Joe Biden offers to negotiate a new arms control framework with Russia to replace New START



United States President Joe Biden said that his "administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate" a new arms control framework to replace New START.

Can Chinese ship snoop on India from Sri Lanka port? India raises concerns



Chinese foray in northern Indian Ocean, the traditional influence zone of Indian Navy is a matter of concern for India.

Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan despite warnings from China



A reporter for local network TVBS tweeted that Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening. She is expected to remain in Taiwan overnight, the Taiwanese official stated. Pelosi's arrival in Taipei is not yet known with certainty.

Recession fears haunt Eurozone; China witnesses slump in house sales; Hong Kong enters technical recession



As inflation, the crisis in Ukraine, and the pandemic took their toll, retailers in Germany, the powerhouse of the European economy, saw the sharpest decline in their year-over-year sales in nearly three decades at the end of the first half of 2022, according to data.

Texas woman forced to carry her foul discharge to hospital just so she can be 'granted' an abortion



However, the foetus’s heart was still beating. The medical staff at the hospital in the Houston region felt that Weller wasn't in enough danger to risk breaking Texas' six-week abortion ban despite symptoms of chorioamnionitis, which can result in a lethal infection.

Russian invasion might have caused Ukraine’s harvest to be half than the usual: Zelensky



Ukraine, before Russia’s invasion, was considered to be the breadbasket of Europe and a major supplier to nations in the North, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan's air defence zone



The Chinese incursion assumes importance in light of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit.

Iran can build atom bomb but has no intention of doing so, says nuclear chief



Reports have stated that Iran is already enriching uranium to up to 60% fissile purity. The level is far above a cap of 3.67% set under the now tattered nuclear deal which was signed in 2015.

Outgoing British PM Boris Johnson hosts wedding party at Conservative donor's estate



Reports claim actor Holly Vallance along with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries were present at the posh estate.

This 27-year-old Chinese man is not getting jobs due to his ‘youthful’ looks



Mao Sheng, from Guangdong Province, has been desperately seeking stable employment so that he can look after his family, but he's not had any luck so far, primarily because he looks like a 12-years-old.