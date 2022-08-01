Can Chinese ship snoop on India from Sri Lanka port? India raises concerns

As Chinese naval vessel Yuan Wang 5 continues its journey to Sri Lanka's Hamabantota port. India has raised its concerns with Sri Lanka. The Chinese ship is expected to reach the Sri Lankan port in mid-August and has New Delhi worrying that it may snoop on Indian ports and nuiclear plants in southern India.

"Government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India's security and economic infrastructure and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them. I think that should be a clear message," said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs.

Watch | China to station 'Spy Ship' at Lankan port; Indian raises concern over Chinese vessel

Northern reaches of Indian Ocean are traditionally considered within the influence zone of India and Indian Navy has a regular presence in these waters where some of the important global trade sea lanes are present. Chinese foray here is hence a topic of concern for India.

Yuan Wang 5, the Chinese vessel is said to have lethal capabilities. It can track satellites and military installations. It is a 3rd generation tracking ship of Yuan Wang series and has aerial range of 750 kilometres.

This means that about six southern Indian ports and several nuclear plants are within obe=servational range of the ship even if it is docked in the port.

The port of Hambantota has been handed by Sri Lanka to China on a 99-year lease for commercial activities.

The Chinese ship is expected to be docked at Hambantota between August 11 and 17.

