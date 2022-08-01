Russian invasion might have caused Ukraine’s harvest to be half than the usual: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that the Russian invasion might have caused Ukraine’s harvest to be half what it usually is this year, raising concerns about world hunger. The president posted a tweet in English saying that this year’s harvest could be twice as little. He claimed that his nation’s major objective was to stop the food crisis brought on by the Russian invasion. These remarks came at the same time as it was revealed that the owner of one of Ukraine’s leading agricultural firms had died during the bombardment in Mykolaiv, close to the Black Sea, reported The Guardian.

Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less. Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian president tweeted a video in which Ukraine produced 80 million metric tonnes of grain in 2021, including wheat, corn, and barley, enough to feed nearly 400 million people for six months.

Last week, Zelensky declared that the grain tankers were ready but were awaiting approval from the UN and Turkey. Both Turkey and the UN guarantee the safe passage of ships transporting grain from the three Ukrainian ports as part of an agreement signed on July 22.

Ukraine has been facing many problems in exporting its grain by road and train, but it has encountered delays and red tape at borders. Due to this, silos still hold a mountain of grain from Ukraine and a 10-year rise in food prices, leading the UN World Food Programme to issue a warning about the possibility of several famines if immediate actions are not taken.

Ukraine, before Russia’s invasion, was considered to be the breadbasket of Europe and a major supplier to nations in the North, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. At the time when Russia invaded, it blocked Ukraine’s ports, causing a global grain scarcity and prompting the UN to issue a hunger emergency alert.

