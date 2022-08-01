Joe Biden offers to negotiate a new arms control framework with Russia to replace New START

United States President Joe Biden said that Washington has expressed its readiness to open talks with Moscow, the Russian state-controlled news television network RT reported on Monday (August 1). The report mentioned that the negotiation is apparently "a new arms control framework" with Russia to potentially replace the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

As quoted by the RT website, Biden said: "Today, my Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026. But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith."

Biden claimed that Moscow "has shattered peace in Europe" with its "brutal and unprovoked" military operation in Ukraine, which became "an attack on fundamental tenets of international order."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to invade Ukraine, what Moscow calls it "special military operations".

As per the report, Biden further stated: "In this context, Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States."

New START

Importantly, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia with the formal name of Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms. It was signed on 8 April 2010 in Prague. After ratification, it entered into force on 5 February 2011.

US mentioned that the New START limits all Russian deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons. The deal also limits the deployed Avangard and Sarmat, which are said to be the two most operationally available new long-range nuclear weapons of Russia.

The New START basically limits every Russian nuclear warhead that is loaded onto an intercontinental-range ballistic missile that can reach the United States in approximately 30 minutes.

Biden to China

While mentioning China, Biden asked Beijing to take part in talks on nuclear disarmament. As per the report, he said: "China also has a responsibility as an NPT nuclear weapons state and a member of the P5 to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics."

"There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation," Biden added.

