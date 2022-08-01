Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan's air defence zone

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday (August 1) that four Chinese fighter jets entered its Southwest Air Defence Zone (ADZ). The fighter jets, according to the ministry, were J-16 types. Chinese saber-rattling with respect to Taiwan has assumed greater importance in light of possible Taiwan visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China is fiercely against it.

Taiwan's defence ministry published information about the Chinese incursion on its official website. As per the info, Taiwanese planes were kept on alert. Radio warnings were issued to the Chinese fighter jets and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the Chinese activity.

China considered Taiwan as part of its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to capture it. Chinese fighter jets have been frequently making forays into Taiwan's ADZ.

Taiwan has a major global backer in USA. It has in past received weapons, technology and other support from the US. Relations between China and the US have been on boil lately due to Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit.

China has even announced a live-fire naval exercise in the Taiwan Strait. The exercise is to begin on Saturday. The naval exercise is being viewed as a indication to the US of Chinese displeasure over Pelosi's visit.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephonic conversation just a few days ago. Jinping warned Biden over Taiwan in very strong words.

