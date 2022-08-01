Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan despite warnings from China

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, is rumoured to be planning a trip to Taiwan, which has Beijing on edge. According to CNN, which cited a senior member of the Taiwanese government and a US official, Pelosi will visit Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia.

Officials in the Biden administration, who are concerned about China's reaction to such a high-profile visit, have warned Nancy Pelosi against making this trip.

Pelosi's public itinerary does not yet include the trip, which is the first for a US House speaker in 25 years and comes at a time when ties between the US and China are already at an all-time low.

She is anticipated to remain in Taiwan overnight, the Taiwanese official stated. It is not yet known with certainty when Pelosi will arrive in Taipei.

According to Nikkei Asia, prior to this visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the US military was relocating equipment, such as aircraft carriers and big planes, closer to Taiwan.



Although the military initially opposed the speaker's visit, it now appears that they are setting up a safe haven for her plane in case she decides to proceed with the contentious stop.

A reporter for the Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS tweeted that Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

From my sources, @SpeakerPelosi is arriving in Taipei tomorrow night. — Tingting Liu 劉亭廷 (@tingtingliuTVBS) August 1, 2022 ×

According to websites that tracked flights, Pelosi and her congressional delegation left Washington in a C-40C military plane, and arrived in Singapore before sunrise on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)



