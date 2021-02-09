Top 10 world news: Biden deploys B-1 bombers, WHO report on COVID origin, and more

In a first-of-its-kind deployment for the huge, swing-wing bombers, four US Air Force B-1 bombers and approximately 200 personnel from Dyess Air Force in Texas are being deployed to Orland Air Base in Norway. Meanwhile in Wuhan, the WHO mission in China has said the experts have not been able to identify the source animal of coronavirus yet.

In message to Vladimir Putin, Biden deploys B-1 bombers to Norway

Four US Air Force B-1 bombers and approximately 200 personnel from Dyess Air Force in Texas are being deployed to Orland Air Base in Norway.

Coronavirus animal source not yet identified, says WHO mission in Wuhan

There is no indication of COVID-19 virus in Wuhan before December 2019, Liang Wannian, head of the expert panel of COVID-19 response of China National Health Commission said.

Sri Lanka: Group of Muslim families complain to UNHRC about forced cremations

UN reached out to Sri Lanka government after it was alleged that nearly 200 Muslims have been cremated in Sri Lanka within a period of few months.

Criminal leader behind abduction of school children in Nigeria surrenders

Hundreds of students were kidnapped from a northwest state of Nigeria in December 2020. The leader behind those kidnappings has now surrendered to the authorities.

Facebook to remove content promoting misinformation about vaccines

In another effort to curb misinformation about vaccines, the social media platform Facebook has decided to ban all kinds of misinformation about every vaccine.

Book claims to date back origins of AIDS to World War I

In the book, author and Canadian microbiologist Jacques Pepin appeared to have traced the beginning of the AIDS epidemic to a starving World War I soldier, who captured and ate infected animals, according to different media reports.

It's about culture, mate: Māori MP ejected from NZ parliament over necktie

Rawiri Waititi, the leader in news, decided to wear a different necktie than the one allowed and was thus ejected from the parliament's debating chamber.

Soviet spy gadgets to go for sale in Beverly Hills

Many retro espionage devices in the sale by US-based Julien's Auctions -- known for Hollywood and pop culture memorabilia -- would not be out of place in a classic James Bond movie, including microphones hidden within pens, ashtrays and porcelain plates.

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The exercise comes days after China condemned the sailing of the destroyer, the USS John S. McCain, near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in what the United States calls freedom of navigation operation - the first such mission by the US navy since President Joe Biden took office.

UK travellers may have to undergo Covid tests in quarantine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to announce that people told to isolate at home will be required to get a test two and eight days into a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.