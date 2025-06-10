/Top 10 world news: Austria school shooting leaves 10 dead; Los Angeles protest updates, and more

A shooting in an Austria school on Tuesday (June 10) left 10 people dead, city's mayor confirmed the death toll. The shooting happened at the BORG Dreierschützengasse.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 10) defended his decision to send thousands of troops to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids.

Austria school shooting leaves 10 dead, suspect reported to be a student who was 'bullied'

A shooting at a school in Austria has left ten people dead. The city's mayor confirmed the death toll in the incident reported in the city of Graz. Austrian police held a press conference and that several people had lost their lives in the shooting. Earlier, they confirmed that a major operation was underway on Tuesday morning after shots were heard at around 10 am.



'Burning to ground': Trump claims LA would be dust without National Guards, but Governor Newsom says it’s a ‘dictator fantasy’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 10) defended his decision to send thousands of troops to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids, claiming the city would have been destroyed without federal intervention.

India's digital democracy: Modi government's survey sees over 5 lakh responses in a day - 5 states which had the most respondents

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 11 years on Monday (June 9) and launched a survey on the NaMo app to take people's feedback on several issues. In just 26 hours, five lakh people responded, according to official sources.



Pakistan hikes defence budget by 20% despite economic challenges, cuts overall spending in 2025-26



Pakistan has hiked its defence spending by a steep 20% after suffering serious setbacks from Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor despite battling severe economic challenges and had to slash its overall federal expenditure for fiscal 2025-26 by a hefty 7% to 17.57 trillion rupees ($62 billion) in its budget.



2020s weakest decade since 60s: World Bank's PREDICTION about worsening global economy | Is Trump tariffs to be blamed?

The World Bank has cut its forecast for global growth this year, and on Tuesday (June 10) warned that the 2020s are on course for the weakest performance for any decade since the 1960s.



UK sanctions Ben-Gvir and Smotrich over their Gaza comments. Who are they?

Britain on Tuesday sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, over the comments they made on Gaza. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will be banned from entering the UK and will have any assets in the country frozen as part of the measures announced by the foreign secretary, David Lammy, on Tuesday.



'Going to hit ‘em back harder': Trump's Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem issues chilling WARNING to LA protesters - Here's what she said

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a chilling warning to protesters in Los Angeles as tensions intensify over immigration raids, which has entered its fourth day now.

‘What is Brigade 313’? Question unsettles Pakistan Senator Sherry Rehman, she admits Islamabad’s links to terror



Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman, who was earlier Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, was visibly flustered when questioned on al-Qaeda-linked Brigade 313 and acknowledged Islamabad’s links to terrorism in the past while she dodged pointed questions.

IPL's lucky charm? He's the only player to win a title with Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tough tournament to win - ask Virat Kohli - it took him 18 years to finally get the trophy in IPL 2025. With the win, Kohli joined Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni - arguably his biggest contemporary Indian players - to have at least one IPL trophy to their name. All three players, however, had one common player with them during the IPL title win - Josh Hazlewood.



Kingdom: Why has Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller been delayed?

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated spy thriller Kingdom has been facing delays for quite some time. The film which is scheduled to release next month might be missing it as per reports. But, what is the main reason behind it?



