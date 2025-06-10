/India's digital democracy: Modi government's survey sees over 5 lakh responses in a day - 5 states which had the most respondents

The NaMo app launched the Jan Man Survey, an interactive platform enabling citizens to directly contribute to national discourse.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 11 years on Monday (June 9) and launched a survey on the NaMo app to take people's feedback on several issues. In just 26 hours, five lakh people responded, according to official sources.
Prime Minister Modi urged the citizens in a social media post on Monday, saying, “Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva."
"The unique survey is designed to actively engage people in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives," the government said.
According to officials, 77 per cent of respondents completed the full survey.
As the survey was rolled out for people across the nation, Uttar Pradesh led with the highest number of responses, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana.
The government stressed that the survey stands as a testament to the power of digital engagement and the evolving nature of governance in India's digital democracy.