/India's digital democracy: Modi government's survey sees over 5 lakh responses in a day - 5 states which had the most respondents

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 11 years on Monday (June 9) and launched a survey on the NaMo app to take people's feedback on several issues. In just 26 hours, five lakh people responded, according to official sources.

The NaMo app launched the Jan Man Survey, an interactive platform enabling citizens to directly contribute to national discourse.

Prime Minister Modi urged the citizens in a social media post on Monday, saying, “Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva."

"The unique survey is designed to actively engage people in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives," the government said.

According to officials, 77 per cent of respondents completed the full survey.

As the survey was rolled out for people across the nation, Uttar Pradesh led with the highest number of responses, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana.

Uttar Pradesh - 1,41,150 responses

Maharashtra - 65,775 responses

Tamil Nadu - 62,580 responses

Gujarat - 43,590 responses

Haryana - 29,985 responses

Questions on the survey?

How has India's approach to counterterrorism evolved in the last decade?

How secure do you feel as a citizen, considering the government's actions against national security threats?

Do you believe India's voice is being heard and respected more internationally today than before?

Which of the following developments since 2014 do you consider most significant for India?

Which of the following Digital India products or services have you used most in the past 12 months?

With the vision of 'Women-led Development', what are the most significant improvements that you have witnessed?

How have government initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and reforms in education expanded the scope of opportunities for youth?

In your opinion, how has the 'Make in India' initiative impacted the manufacturing sector?

Which of the following has made you feel proud and more connected to our culture and heritage?

Which of the following visions for India's growth do you feel most aligned with?

Which of the following initiatives do you believe have been truly transformational with respect to governance and national growth?

Which of the following infrastructure developments have you or your family personally benefited from in the past few years?

How would you assess the presence and responsiveness of your local and national representative in addressing public concerns in your area?

How would you evaluate the progress toward building a Viksit Bharat and its alignment with your aspirations?

To what extent do you feel inspired and involved in contributing to India's development journey?

The government stressed that the survey stands as a testament to the power of digital engagement and the evolving nature of governance in India's digital democracy.