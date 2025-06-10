/'Going to hit ‘em back harder': Trump's Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem issues chilling WARNING to LA protesters - Here's what she said

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a chilling warning to protesters in Los Angeles as tensions intensify over immigration raids, which has entered its fourth day now.

Trump's homeland secretary also praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who fought against protesters challenging Trump's deportation policy.

“We’re coming in and doing what the president has said that he’s going to do,” Noem told Fox News’ Hannity.

“The more that people conduct violence against law enforcement officers, boy, we’re going to hit ‘em back, and we’re going to hit ‘em back harder than we ever have before," she added.

Noem also slammed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as she said that the unrest "started in Washington DC" when the US president deployed the National Guard against the wishes of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“She’s holding press conferences talking about the fact that people have the right to peacefully protest and that they’re a city of immigrants,” Noem said. “Well, they’re not a city of immigrants, they’re a city of criminals because she has protected them for so many years.”

US President Donald Trump sent National Guard troops to face the immigration protests. Following this hundreds of marines were mobilised to Los Angeles.

Later, chaos erupted after protesters clashed with immigration officials over the weekend.

Trump even said that he would support border czar Tom Homan if he arrested the 'criminal' governor. "I would do it," the president said when asked about Newsom daring his administration to arrest him.

'I like Gavin Newsom; he's a nice guy, but he's grossly incompetent, everybody knows it,' he added.

However, the California governor has formally requested Trump to withdraw the troops as he wrote that their deployment "seems intentionally designed to inflame the situation."

"We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved," Newsom said in a post on X on June 8. “This is a serious breach of state sovereignty – inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed.”