A shooting at a school in Austria has left eight people dead. The city's mayor confirmed the death toll in the incident reported in the city of Graz. Austrian police held a press conference and that several people had lost their lives in the shooting. Earlier, they confirmed that a major operation was underway on Tuesday morning after shots were heard at around 10 am.

The shooting happened at the BORG Dreierschützengasse.

Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a “terrible tragedy,” the Austria Press Agency reported.

Before the mayor's confirmation, the police refused to tell how many people had lost their lives.

Austria school shooting suspect was a student, was bullied: Reports

It is believed that the person who carried out the shooting was a student. He was reportedly being bullied at the school, local media reports suggest. He is said to have killed himself in the school toilet. He opened fire on two classrooms and shot in circles.

Local media reports at the time suggested that at least nine people had died, including the shooter. The police searched the building, and some students and teachers are said to be seriously injured.

The specialist Cobra tactical unit was deployed at the scene, a unit known for handlattacks and hostage situations.

Students and teachers are among the casualties, with many of them feared to have been badly injured.

The Interior Ministry earlier said there were several fatalities, but did not give a number. The Austrian police wrote on X that special forces were sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school after a call at 10 am. The school was later evacuated, and everyone was taken to a safe meeting point.

Several people with grievous injuries were taken to the hospital. Graz is home to nearly 300,000 inhabitants.

