Pahalgam terror attack: Attari-Wagah border completely shut, leaves many Pakistani nationals stranded

The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan was completely shut on Thursday (May 1) as the tensions between the two nations heightened after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people.

Trump's NSA Mike Waltz, guy involved in 'Signalgate' scandal, to leave White House: Reports

United States National security adviser Mike Waltz, who added journalist on Signal chat about Houthis, will be leaving his post in the White House, as per multiple reports. His deputy, Alex Wong, will also leave the post. It is not yet clear if US President Donald Trump has fired the duo or if they have resigned from their posts. The White House has not issued an official statement yet.

‘Will hunt down every perpetrator’: Amit Shah’s warning to terrorists on Pahalgam attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 1) said that they will hunt down each and every perpetrator behind the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

'Don't target Kashmiris, Muslims', appeals widow of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam terror attack

On the birth anniversary of Indian Navy lieutenant Vinay Narwal - who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, his wife Himanshi appealed for peace and urged the people of the country to not target Muslims and Kashmiris. She spoke to reporters in Haryana's Karnal where a blood donation camp was organised on Narwal's birth anniversary.

'Reckless tariffs, immigration crackdown...': Kamala Harris accuses Trump of 'greatest man-made economic crisis'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris in her first major speech since leaving office, criticised US President Donald Trump, while also accusing him of the "greatest made-made economic crisis in modern presidential history".

'Perhaps largest ever': What 'possibly' caused raging wildfires in Israel, causing national emergency

As massive wildfires swept through Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "national emergency", and warned that the wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city.

Pahalgam terror attack 'hidden hands': How did the Over Ground Workers help terrorists kill 26 people?

In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, as the investigation continues by India, new insights have emerged that 15 Over-Ground WorkerS (OGW) helped the terrorists in carrying out the deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan disowns its people? Refusal to open border for hours leaves many stranded at Wagah-Attari

Pakistani citizens who are to leave India have been stranded at the Attari-Wagah crossing as the neighbouring country is unwilling to open its border for their people to cross over. Since Thursday morning, Pakistanis have been waiting at the Attari-Wagah border crossing point without any response from Pakistan.

Shah Rukh Khan romances a bottle, gives parenting tips and roasts Karan Johar at WAVES 2025

Shah Rukh Khan was his usual witty self as he took the stage for a panel discussion along with Deepika Padukone at the WAVES Summit 2025. Moderated by Karan Johar, SRK-Deepika’s session was titled Outsider Who Becomes Ruler.

EXPLAINED: What is Rajasthan Royals Pink promise?

In the Pink city of Jaipur, as fans rushed into the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, eager to watch a thrilling clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (May 1) they expected a normal game of IPL, but what they experienced was more than just a cricket match it was a powerful move that stood for a meaningful cause.