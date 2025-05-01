The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan was completely shut on Thursday (May 1) as the tensions between the two nations heightened after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people.

Advertisment

It comes after the Indian government announced that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme and Pakistani nationals living in India on such visas will also have to leave the country within 48 hours.

Following the directive, a heavy cross-border public movement was seen as people rushed to leave via the Attari-Wagah border.

Also read: Pahalgam attack: Pakistan disowns its people? Refusal to open border for hours leaves many stranded at Wagah-Attari

Advertisment

The crossing point is now completely shut and no one from either country crossed over to other side on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, 125 Pakistan nationals crossed over, which makes the total since last Thursday to over 1,000, including diplomats and support staff.

However, earlier today, Pakistani citizens who were to leave India were stranded at the crossing as Pakistan was unwilling to open its order for their people to cross over.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: What is Attari check post, which India has closed immediately to punish Pakistan?

Mohammad Shariq, who had come to the border to see off her sisters married in Karachi said to news agency ANI, "I came here with my sisters at 6 am. The border opens at 10 am. At 11 am, we asked the officials, and they said our government had given the order and we are sending people from here, but they (Pakistani side) are not allowing them to cross the order. We are still waiting here..."

Moreover, there were elderly also who were stranded at the border, waiting for medical aid for hours. However, this did not happen and they had to return back.

Similarly, Basarat Hussain shah speaking to ANI said, "I had come here to se off my wife. Have been waiting here since morning and now it is 4 pm, almost 6 hours they haven't opened the gate yet. Now we have been asked to go back."

Also read: Twenty-two Indian High Commission members exit Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border