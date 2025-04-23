India on Wednesday (Apr 23) announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari following the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed at least 27 people a day earlier on Tuesday.

The stern response to the terrorist attack has delivered a huge economic blow to India’s neighbour. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security, which was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025,” said Misri. He clarified that the route will remain open for returnees only for a limited time.

What is Attari check post?

Located 28 kilometres from Amritsar, Attari is India’s first Land Port and the only land route that allows trade with Pakistan. The check post spans across 120 acres and directly connects National Highway-I, playing a crucial role in cross-border trade, particularly in imports from Afghanistan.

Over the years, the Attari-Wagah corridor has witnessed fluctuating numbers in trade and passenger movement. In 2023-24, the land port recorded trade of Rs 3,886.53 crore with 6,871 cargo movements and 71,563 passenger crossings.

What does it mean for India-Pakistan trade?

The Attari Land Port has served as a crucial trade conduit between the two countries. The route also includes key Indian exports like soybean, red chillis, chicken feed, vegetables, plastic dana, and plastic yarn. On the other hand, it has served as a route for imports from Pakistan, including dry fruits, dry dates, gypsum, glass, rock salt, cement, and several herbs.

The closure of the Attari check post will likely impact the movement of these goods significantly, impacting small traders and industries who rely on this route.

However, amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the trade has significantly declined since 2018-19. The recent development is likely to land another blow to an already fragile trade relationship between the two nations.

The closure of the Attari border is also expected to impact trade between India and Afghanistan, much of which passes through Pakistan via this route.