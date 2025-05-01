Pakistani citizens who are to leave India have been stranded at the Attari-Wagah crossing as the neighbouring country is unwilling to open its border for their people to cross over. Since Thursday morning, Pakistanis have been waiting at the Attari-Wagah border crossing point without any response from Pakistan.

Mohammad Shariq, who had come to the border to see off her sisters married in Karachi said to news agency ANI, "I came here with my sisters at 6 am. The border opens at 10 am. At 11 am, we asked the officials, and they said our government has given the order and we are sending people from here, but they (Pakistani side) are not allowing them to cross the order. We are still waiting here..."

There were elderly people on medical aid waiting for hours for Pakistan to open its border and allow them entry. However, this did not happen and they had to return back.

Marbat Hussain who had come all the way from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to drop her elderly cousin said, "We have come here from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir and are waiting since morning without any food. I had come here to help my cousin cross the border. But they (Pakistan) aren't opening the border so that we can cross. Since there is an elderly person with me who requires insulin injections can't wait here longer and will be returning back to Rajouri."

Similarly Basarat Hussain shah speaking to ANI said, "I had come here to se off my wife. Have been waiting here since morning and now it is 4 pm, almost 6 hours they haven't opened the gate yet. Now we have been asked to go back."

India had announced closing the border from April 30, but extended it until further notice.

Pakistani nationals asked to leave post Pahalgam terror attack

A day after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district in which 26 people were killed, the Indian government amongst other punitive measures taken against Pakistan had said that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme. Pakistani nationals living in India on such visas will also have to leave the country within 48 hours.

Speaking after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikam Misri said, "Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India."