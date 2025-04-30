Twenty-two members of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, including three diplomats, came back to India via the Attari–Wagah border, sources told WION on Wednesday (Apr 30).

In the first phase, one Indian diplomat and eight staff members, along with two family members, crossed into India through Wagah on Tuesday (Apr 29).

The second group included two more diplomats, 11 staff members, and two additional family members, all of whom departed earlier today. The diplomatic movement comes amid heightened tensions between both sides after the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists opened fire on civilians and killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Indian High Commission, according to the sources, is operating on a reduced scale as precautionary measures are being enforced amid fears of further escalation.

PM Modi gives Indian armed forces free hand

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 29) gave "complete operational freedom" to the Armed Forces to respond to Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence on Tuesday, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

He gave a green signal to the Indian armed forces to decide the mode, timing, and target of India's response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

He further reaffirmed that it is our "national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism."

"PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces. The Prime Minister said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response," reported news agency PTI.