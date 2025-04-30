Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar held an emergency press conference at 2 am, claiming that his country has "credible information" suggesting India plans military action within the next 24-36 hours.

He then warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Indian forces proceed, amid escalating tensions between the two nations following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

In a video message posted online, he said, "We have credible intelligence-based information that India is planning a military offensive against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours. Any action by India will be responded to with full force."

Tara then said that his country would respond with its full might at all costs.

"The nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means necessary. If India tries to impose a war on Pakistan, it will be solely responsible for the disastrous and devastating costs."

He further accused India of planning an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations", claiming that New Delhi did not provide any evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed and many injured in India's Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22) when terrorists opened fire in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century.

Tarar's claims come amid Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, attempting to provoke Indian soldiers stationed along the boundary separating Indian and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar admits Pakistan backs Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy TRF

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a big acceptance told Pakistan's upper house on Tuesday that Islamabad had an objection to the language used in a press release issued unanimously by the council for the Pahalgam attack.

He said Pakistan objected to the "condemnation of The Resistance Front (TRF)".

In a way, Pakistan FM Dar acknowledged Islamabad's support to Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy TRF as he confirmed that the country got the terror group's name removed from the UNSC statement condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

Notably, TRF had taken responsibility for the attack in which innocent civilians were brutally killed, but later they denied it, with reports linking the terrorist group directly to the Pakistan Army.

Some media reports claimed that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir personally directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership to ensure the TRF withdrew its earlier statement on the Pahalgam attack.

The UNSC statement condemned the terror attack, but it didn't mention TRF. Part of the statement read, "The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of India and Government of Nepal and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," it added.