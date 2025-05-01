Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 1) said that they will hunt down each and every perpetrator behind the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Advertisment

A day after the horrific incident, Shah met with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He also visited the site where the attack happened. Later, he posted on X, “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.”

Also read | Pahalgam attack: Pakistan disowns its people? Refusal to open border for hours leaves many stranded at Wagah-Attari

During an event in New Delhi for the unveiling of a statue of the patriarch of Assam’s Bodo community, Upendra Nath Brahma, and naming a road after him, Shah stressed that the PM Modi-led government will not spare any terrorist.

Advertisment

“Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator,” he said.

Also read | Pahalgam terror attack 'hidden hands': How did the Over Ground Workers help terrorists kill 26 people?

“The Modi government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists. If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong. This is Narendra Modi’s government. We will not spare anyone,” he added.

Advertisment

The union minister said that the government’s fight against terrorism will continue until the menace is completely wiped out, adding, “Do not think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable.”

Also read | J&K terror attack: DG NIA takes stock of investigation in Pahalgam

The event was attended by figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Promod Boro.

NIA investigation

On Thursday (May 1), the chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Date, visited the site of the terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran to investigate the matter. DG Date also held a talk with senior officials of the anti-terror agency probing the brutal attack.

Watch | ‘Will hunt down every perpetrator’: Amit Shah’s warning to terrorists on Pahalgam attack

The NIA took over the case on April 27. The agency has also intensified the search for evidence and questioned scores of eyewitnesses, the officials said.

“NIA teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the attack that has shocked the nation. The eyewitnesses have been questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events,” an official said.