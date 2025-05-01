The National Investigation Director General Sadanand Date reached the Baisaran attack site in Pahalgam today where he took stock of the current investigation in the terror attack case. The 3D mapping of the area is being done to get a better representation of the attack and plan of the terrorists.

A team of about 45 NIA officials has been put on the terror attack case of Pahalgam. Two teams of FSL and security forces are camping in the area while the 3D mapping is being done.

Security forces are carrying out a massive combing operation on the tenth day of the attack. Intensified search operations are being carried out in Pahalgam, Kokernag, Anantnag, Dachigam forest areas. Security forces say that around a dozen over the ground workers(OGW'S) were involved in helping the terrorists carry out the attack. According to sources, these OGW's facilitated the entry and exit of the terrorists and also had done a recce of the area.

Some of the eyewitnesses have said that four terrorists were involved in the attack while only three of them came inside the meadow while the fourth was outside the fence keeping a cover. Two of the terrorists were wearing army camouflage uniforms.

According to sources in the investigation agency, the terrorists had done a recce of all the tourist points of Pahalgam like Aaru Valley, Betaab Valley and Baisaran. Sources say the terrorists had earlier planned to target Betaab Valley, but at the last moment they changed the plan and decided on Baisaran. It was chosen as they could flee from the spot easily.

At least 65 foreign and 14 local terrorists are active in the Kashmir valley. The terrorists keep moving from south of Kashmir to north of Kashmir through the mountains from the Pir Panjal range to Shamsawari range.

According to security sources, the Pakistani handlers were desperate to attack any tourist spot in Kashmir. At first, they had chosen Gulmarg, a ski resort close to the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Gulmarg is around 50 km from Srinagar.

A top security official said that right after the winter, there were reports of "suspicious movement in Gulmarg" in late March. He said forces had deployed at least two "anti-fidayeen squads" in both Tangmarg and Gulmarg. This was a precautionary measure as Gulmarg had come into the limelight due to fashion shows in winter," he added.