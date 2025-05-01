In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir last week, where terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, the Indian government took stern steps to curb and cut all ties with Pakistan, including banning their 16 popular YouTube channels on the recommendations of the Home Ministry. Among those is also former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

Now, on Thursday (May 1), Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account was blocked in India.

Besides Arshad, the Instagram handle of several famous Pakistani celebrities such as Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ali Zafar have been blocked in India.

16 Pakistani YouTube channels blocked

The ban came just hours after the Indian government took a major step to curb the spread of misinformation by blocking 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.

The banned YouTube channels included Pakistani media outlets such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News. Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, which had over 3.5 million subscribers, also came under government's radar and was blocked.

Earlier, On Monday (April 21), India javelin star Neeraj Chopra said that Arshad Nadeem has been invited to compete in the inaugural event, which is being organised by Neeraj Chopra in Bengaluru on May 24.

"I have invited Arshad, and he has informed me that he will call me back after consulting his coach. So far, he has not confirmed participation," Chopra said in an interview with the media.

During the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Pakistani star had won Gold edal with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m, defeating Chopra, who threw 89.45m, who won Silver medal.

But a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, Arshad Nadeemsaid that he had turned down Neeraj Chopra's invite to take part in the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin event.