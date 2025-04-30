Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer's 72 off 41 balls along with Yuzvendra Chaha's hat-trick in the first innings helped PBKS beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets and with two balls to spare in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Wednesday (April 30).

Shreyas (72) along with opener Prabhsimran Singh (54) were the main run-makers for PBKS as they chased down the 191-run target in 19.4 overs.

Earlier in the innings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) collapsed in the death overs by Yuzvendra Chahal’s brilliant hat-trick, crumbling from 184/6 to 190 all out in a space of seven balls. It was a stunning turnaround, given the platform set by Sam Curran’s dazzling 88 off 47 balls and a half-century by Shivam Dube.

Chahal scripts history

After a quiet start where Shaik Rasheed struggled against the swing of Marco Jansen, CSK found early momentum through Rasheed’s burst of boundaries off Arshdeep Singh. But both Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre fell in quick succession, falling into the traps set by Punjab Kings seamers using cutters and scrambled-seam deliveries.

The middle overs saw Curran and Dewald Brevis revive the innings with confident strokeplay, especially against the spinners. Curran took on Brar and Chahal with clean footwork, while Brevis chipped in with a handy 32.

Curran’s knock was a masterclass in range hitting: he punished anything short with precision pulls and hooks, collecting nine fours and four sixes in total. His dismissal came against the run of play—a faint edge off Jansen while trying to duck a short one.

The stage was set for MS Dhoni, whose arrival triggered deafening roars at Chepauk. He struck Chahal for a trademark six over long-on but fell attempting a similar shot two balls later.

With a wicket already in the over, Chahal dismissed Deepak Hooda and then removed Impact Player Anshul Kamboj on the first ball, foxing him with a skiddy leg-break. On the final ball of the 19th over, he lured Noor Ahmad into a failed big shot, caught smartly by Jansen near the inner ring.