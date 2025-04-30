Sara Tendulkar has always been close to cricket — not only as the daughter of one of India's most iconic players, but as a person who grew up with the game being an integral part of her daily life. Now, she's starting to make her own way — quietly but surely — by entering a space that combines tradition and technology.

On the stage at the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) event in Bengaluru, Sara stepped up for a special public discussion with Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys. She discussed why cricket is important to her personally — and why she thinks its digital transformation can unlock completely new avenues of engagement with the next generation.

“Cricket has always been more than a sport in my home,” she said. “Maybe it really does run in my DNA. I’ve grown up around it — and I’ve seen how powerful it can be, not just as a game, but as a force that brings people together.”

'E-cricket is fast and attractive'

Asked how she came to own the Mumbai franchise in the league, her response was both identity- and intent-based. “Mumbai is the city I was born in — it’s my home. So there’s something very special about being able to represent it. It’s not just about being part of a new format — it’s also about taking the game forward in a way that makes sense for today’s world.”

For Sara, e-cricket's attraction is its convenience and dynamism. “It’s fast, it’s interactive, and it’s evolving quickly — just like the world we live in. What excites me most is that it opens up new ways for young people to experience cricket — whether as players, creators, or fans.”



She also had a message for young women who admire her: "Do what you love. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Speak up, take risks, and even if you fail — don't let that stop you. There's strength in just trying."