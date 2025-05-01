Former Vice President Kamala Harris in her first major speech since leaving office, criticised US President Donald Trump, while also accusing him of the "greatest made-made economic crisis in modern presidential history".

Advertisment

While rebuking her former rival, Harris took note of major policy shifts brought by Trump, which led to a crisis in America.

She blamed Trump's tariff policies, and immigration crackdown, among other policy changes, saying that it poses the risk of taking the US into recession.

Harris was speaking in San Francisco at a gala event for the organization Emerge America, which helps women run for office.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘We need to de-escalate’: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says he’s confident China will want to reach tariff deal

'Reckless tariffs'

"Some people are describing what's been happening in recent months as absolute chaos. And of course, I understand why. It's certainly true of those tariffs. Tariffs that — as I predicted — are clearly inviting a recession," Harris said.

Advertisment

She further applauded those Americans who are rallying against the tariffs, saying that they will increase everyday costs and impact retirement accounts and small businesses.

Harris said, "Instead of an administration working to advance America’s highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals.”

Also read: Are tariffs taking a 'bite' out of the US economy?

She blamed Trump for "reckless" tariffs and said, "As I predicted,” they are “clearly inviting a recession.”

She added that the import taxes will "hurt workers and families by raising the cost of everyday essentials, devastate their retirement accounts that people spent a lifetime paying into, and paralyze American businesses, large and small, forcing them to lay off people.”

Stressing that Trump and his allies are counting on the notion that fear can be contagious, Harris said, "They are counting on the notion that, if they can make some people afraid, it will have a chilling effect on others. But what they’ve overlooked is that fear isn’t the only thing that’s contagious. Courage is contagious.”

Harris calls out immigrants deportation

Harris, who herself is a child of immigrants, also called out the Trump administration's deportations of lawful residents, including university students, and its interrogation of US citizens.

It is “not OK to detain and disappear American citizens or anyone without due process,” she said.

She also lauded Democrats who are standing up against Trump and his administration. Harris warned that “things are probably going to get worse before they get better,” but also expressed confidence that Democrats were “ready” to face the moment.

Also read: One wrong turn that led to El Salvador prison - How Trump administration arrested McDonald's delivery guy