A McDonald's delivery guy in the US was deported to Trump's "favourite" El Salvador's CECOT prison after he made a wrong turn into Canada while travelling from Detroit.

Advertisment

Ricardo Prada Vásquez, a 32-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, was apprehended when he was completing a McDonald's delivery in January as he made a huge mistake navigating the US-Canadian border, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Prada mistakenly crossed the Ambassador Bridge into Canada. But, when he tried to re-enter the US, authorities apprehended him.

Also read: Not 'innocent': Trump administration's flip-flop deportation adds to American man's woes in El Salvador

Advertisment

Prada had been in the US for only a few months, according to The New York Times. However, for many days, Prada's whereabouts were unknown due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials holding him.

“What we’re seeing is one wrong turn at the Detroit bridge—the Ambassador Bridge—can result in your loved one disappearing,” said Michigan Immigrant Rights Center’s Christine Sauve in a statement to the Free Press.

"That shouldn't be the case," she added.

Advertisment

Also read: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, erroneously deported to El Salvador, unaware of global attention on his case

Prada's apprehension reflects Trump's stricter policies and his raging war between the federal courts and the US administration.

Trump administration has also refused to return wrongly deported man Maryland Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the US, even after the Supreme Court ordered that the Trump administration must bring him back from El Salvador.

However, the Trump administration has alleged that Abrego is a gang member and would not be brought back to the US, despite accepting that he was deported in an "administrative error".

Also read: White House explores legality of sending US citizens to El Salvador jail: Trump says 'would love to...'

Abrego’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura said that she was forced to go into hiding after the Homeland Security Department posted an order featuring her address.

“I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives,” said Vasquez, who shares three kids with Abrego.

She said she was afraid for her kids.

WATCH | Trump suggests jailing US citizen in El Salvador amid uproar