The US economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 — the first decline in three years. This comes as businesses rush to import goods ahead of sweeping new tariffs.

Imports surged 41.3 per cent, the biggest jump since the pandemic-era third quarter of 2020, resulting in a record drag on GDP. This front-loading, driven by uncertainty over President Trump's trade policy, overwhelmed modest export gains and a rebound in inventories. The data comes after the goods trade deficit hit an all-time high in March, forcing economists to sharply revise their growth estimates.

Consumer spending, which accounts for over two-thirds of the economy, slowed in the previous quarter. Households have pulled purchases forward and are saving amid rising uncertainty. Business investment remained strong, with spending on equipment surging 22.5 per cent.

However, core inflation also accelerated — the core personal consumption expenditures index rose, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve as it weighs further rate cuts later this year. Final sales to private domestic purchasers grew a solid 3.0 per cent, but economists caution that this measure has been distorted by tariff effects. The contraction in GDP has triggered sharp political and market reactions. All major Wall Street indices fell, and treasury yields climbed. President Trump blamed the slowdown on Biden-era policies but defended his trade approach, calling the surge in investment a sign of economic strength.

Donald Trump, US President, said, core GDP (gross domestic product), and this is, you know, you probably saw some numbers today. And I have to start off by saying, that's [Joe] Biden. That's not Trump, because we came in on January. These are quarterly numbers. And we came in, and I was very against everything that Biden was doing in terms of the economy, destroying our country in so many ways, not only at the border."

His administration has imposed tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese goods and levies on key sectors like steel and aluminium, while China has retaliated with targeted measures. Economists warn that while the contraction may not mark the start of a recession, the combination of trade disruption and policy uncertainty has significantly raised the risk.

