In the Pink city of Jaipur, as fans rushed into the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, eager to watch a thrilling clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (May 1) they expected a normal game of IPL, but what they experienced was more than just a cricket match it was a powerful move that stood for a meaningful cause.

The Royals took the field wearing all-pink jerseys. But this wasn't just any fashion statement. Indeed, it was part of their annual ‘Pink Promise’ match, an effort to support and celebrate women-led change across Rajasthan.

All-Pink for the women of Rajasthan, for Pinky Devi, for our #PinkPromise 💗



Every six hit will power six homes with solar energy today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZyYccbza1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2025

What is the Pink Promise?

The 'Pink Promise' is an initiative by Rajasthan Royals, supported by their charity wing, the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF). It uses the IPL’s popularity to talk about important social issues, especially the empowerment of women in rural areas of Rajasthan.

This year, the Royals pledged to donate ₹100 from every ticket sold for the match against MI to support women-led development projects. Also, money earned from the sale of their special pink jerseys will go towards these causes.

The Royals also promised something unique for every six hits during the match; no matter which team hits it, they would light up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power. That means every big hit was not just for runs, but also for change.

Last year, with support from Luminous, the Royals lit up over 250 homes in Rajasthan through this campaign, proving to us that cricket can drive real change.

This isn’t the first time RR have worn special kits for a cause. Over the years, they’ve used their jersey to send powerful messages. The pink jersey, now a yearly tradition, stands for gender equality and support for rural communities

Sports as a medium for social change

Sport has the power to bring people together. It creates moments of unity, excitement, and emotion. That’s why using the IPL to raise awareness is so effective.

And RR isn’t alone in this journey. Other IPL teams have also stepped up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wore blue in 2021 to honour Covid-19 frontline workers, and they still wear green once a year to promote their 'Go Green' campaign. Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) wore lavender in 2015 to raise awareness about cancer, led by cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh. Mumbai Indians (MI) invited 19,000 students from NGOs for their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as part of their ‘Education and Sports for All’ initiative with the Reliance Foundation. In IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals again made headlines by wearing a rainbow jersey to promote inclusivity in cricket and society. Gujarat Titans (GT) wore lavender jerseys in IPL 2023 to support cancer awareness.

With this initiative, Rajsthan Royals aims to maximise this initiative so many people see it, talk about it and lead their way for women empowerment in Rajasthan.