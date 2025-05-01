On the birth anniversary of Indian Navy lieutenant Vinay Narwal - who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, his wife Himanshi appealed for peace and urged the people of the country to not target Muslims and Kashmiris. She spoke to reporters in Haryana's Karnal where a blood donation camp was organised on Narwal's birth anniversary. "I do not want hatred against anybody. We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," Himanshi said.

The camp was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists. Narwal's mother also attended the event along with his widow. They both broke down as tributes were being paid to the Naval officer.

In a chilling video that surfaced after the Pahalgam terror attack, Himanshi was heard pleading for help, “I was eating bhel puri with my husband. A person came and asked if he [Narwal] was Muslim. When he denied, the man shot him dead. Please save my husband!” Narwal was killed six days after his wedding with Himanshi when the couple had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for their honeymoon.

Pahalgam terror attack and fallout of India-Pakistan ties

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, closed the Attari border and its airspace for Pakistani flights. India is also planning to block postal services and Pakistani IP (websites). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack, with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif calling for a "neutral probe." Pakistan also resorted to issuing a "war threat" over the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action and warned of ending the Simla Agreement, along with shutting down Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.