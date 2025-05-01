Days after freezing the Indus Waters Treaty and closing its airspace for Pakistani flights, India mulls blocking postal services and Pakistani IP (websites), in its continued actions against the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

In 2019, Pakistan had suspended postal services with India after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. In November 2019, the service was reinstated.

Pahalgam terror attack and fallout of India-Pakistan ties

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, closed the Attari border and its airspace for Pakistani flights. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack, with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif calling for a "neutral probe." Pakistan also resorted to issuing a "war threat" over the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action and warned of ending the Simla Agreement, along with shutting down Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.