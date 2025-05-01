As massive wildfires swept through Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "national emergency", and warned that the wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city.

Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes as the firefights rushed to control the wildfires.

Jerusalem’s district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman said that this is "perhaps the largest fire ever in the country."

Moreover, several people have been injured, and as the concerns get severe, the military has been deployed in the region.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency warned that hundreds of civilians were at risk from the worst brushfires in years. Notably, the alert level had been raised to the highest tier.

What caused such massive wildfires?

Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir pointed that arson could be behind the fires.

While police said that he arrested a resident of east Jerusalem who was caught "attempting to set fire to a field in the southern part of the city."

Ben Gvir further warned that the police would arrest anyone "involved in arson terror".

Later, Israeli PM Netanyahu announced that 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires outside Jerusalem, while one person was allegedly caught in the act of arson.

"Not a simple thing," Netanyahu said, adding, "There is harm to nature and also harm to people, and we are holding 18 people at the moment who are suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act."

“We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one. The priority right now is defending Jerusalem," he said.

A man from Jerusalem’s Umm Tuba was reportedly caught with a lighter, cotton wool, and other flammable materials after police received a tip-off.

Israel President Isaac Herzog said the wildfires were "part of a climate crisis that we must not ignore."

Israel’s firefighting service said 163 ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the flames.

Moreover, military planes have also dropped hundreds of tonnes of retardant to stop the spread of the fires.

