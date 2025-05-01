Israel witnessed massive sandstorms that severely reduced visibility in parts of the south, amid intensifying wildfires raging in the middle of the country. Social media users have shared video clips of the powerful sandstorm sweeping through Beersheba in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.

This comes after Israeli firefighting teams are battling bushfires that threatened Jerusalem for a second day on Thursday, with police reporting the reopening of several major roads that had been closed. The fires broke out on Wednesday along the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, prompting police to shut roads and evacuate thousands of residents from nearby communities. Israeli authorities said it was the country's largest wildfire in a decade.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned the flames could reach Jerusalem, declaring the situation a "national emergency". Several ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday -- the eve of Israel's Independence Day -- were cancelled due to the fires, but events to mark the occasion were still being held on Thursday. The foreign ministry said firefighting aircraft were expected to arrive from Croatia, France, Italy, Romania and Spain to join the operation. Cyprus and Serbia also announced they were sending firefighting helicopters to Israel.

The Israeli military said its personnel were also helping in Jerusalem and other central districts. "The IAF (air force) continues assisting in the effort to extinguish the fires," said a military statement. It added that about 50 firetrucks were dispatched to where the blaze had spread. Fanned by strong winds, the fires spread rapidly through wooded areas on Wednesday, prompting evacuations from at least five communities, police said.

