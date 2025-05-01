Indian-origin UK MP Priti Patel, on Wednesday (Apr 30), condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, describing it as a "cowardly act of terrorism."

Speaking in the UK Parliament, Patel called on the British government to support India during this difficult time and emphasised the need for collaboration to address terrorist threats.

"Speaker, my condolences, thoughts and prayers are also with all those affected by this murderous, violent terrorism that has taken place in Pahalgam. And I recognise that for India and the communities in the UK in particular, this has been a really difficult week. This was an act of terrorism and we should call it out for exactly for what it is. And it is part of a long-standing pattern of attacks on civilians, visitors to the region and also minority communities," Patel said.

Recalling the India-UK strategic relationship from the New Delhi declaration in the year 2002 to the UK India 2030 roadmap, the MP said, "We have a series of long-standing security and counterterrorism partnerships with India going back to the New Delhi Declaration in 2002 and the India-UK Strategic Partnership in 2016, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in 2022, and the UK India 2030 roadmap agreed under the last government. So, under that, security arrangements have been absolutely watertight, which is why we must always be in lockstep with our friends in India."

She further questioned the UK government over the information it has about who carried out the attack.

"Does the government believe the LeT, the terrorist group proscribed in the UK, bears responsibility, or is the government aware of any cross-border links to Pakistan of the perpetrators of this terrorist act? We know the Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, but has the UK provided any specific support in response to this terror attack and taken any practical steps to assist our friends in India?" she questioned.

She further highlighted that the attack was orchestrated on the day US Vice President JD Vance was on a visit to India with his family.

"Has the Government got a view on whether this is a coincidence or does it demonstrate a pattern of targeted and deliberately timed attacks?" Patel asked.

My thoughts continue to be with those affected by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We must stand with our Indian friends at this time. In the House of Commons I pressed the UK Government on what they are doing to support the Government of India in response, and how we can work… pic.twitter.com/3ksQ2eUe4Y — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) April 30, 2025

Patel also highlighted the potential security implications of the attack for the UK, suggesting possible links between the terrorist group involved and Hamas.

"Has the government made an assessment of the relationship between groups causing terror and destabilisation in Kashmir and those pursuing violence and terrorism that threaten our interests and global peace and security? Can the minister give an update on the actions being taken to prevent tensions from escalating to communities in the UK, including protections of the High Commission, which has already been mentioned? And will the UK leverage its influence in easing tensions between India and Pakistan?" she questioned.

On April 22, 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when terrorists opened fire on civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran Meadow.