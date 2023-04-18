Top 10 world news: 21 died after fire in Beijing hospital, US journalist arrested in Russia denied bail & more

At least 21 people have been killed, as of 6:00 pm (local time), after a fire broke out in a hospital in China's capital city of Beijing, said a report by the CGTN, on Tuesday (April 18). In other news, a Russian court, on Tuesday (April 18) denied bail for the United States’ Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich who has been arrested and faces up to 20 years in prison.

At least 21 people have been killed, as of 6:00 pm (local time), after a fire broke out in a hospital in China's capital city of Beijing, said a report by the CGTN, on Tuesday (April 18). According to reports, the open fire at Beijing's Changfeng Hospital has since been extinguished and the on-site rescue work was over.

A Russian court, on Tuesday (April 18) denied bail for the United States’ Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich who has been arrested and faces up to 20 years in prison. The journalist has since denied accusations that he is a spy and appeared in a court in Moscow to appeal a decision to keep him in pre-trial detention in a former KGB prison until at least May 29.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited parts of Ukraine (Kherson and Lugansk) that Russia claims it annexed last year to meet the security forces and military commanders. The crucial visit is marked as the first time Putin visited the two regions, which are partly controlled by Russian troops.

A United States diplomatic convoy came under fire as the power struggle between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues in Khartoum; the incident has since been confirmed by Washington’s top diplomat.

A nationwide ground stop issued for Southwest Airlines flights on Tuesday has been lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The airline had requested the order after experiencing delays across the United States due to “equipment issues.”

In spite of being ousted as a pathological liar, disgraced Republican politician George Santos has announced that he will once again be running for reelection in 2024. He will be representing the New York district for a second term.

Sweden's public radio Sveriges Radio (SR) is the latest to quit Twitter as it announced Tuesday that it was ceasing its activities on the social media platform. SR's decision follows similar moves taken by US and Canadian public broadcasters.

A firing was reported in East Jerusalem on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on a vehicle, wounding two people, Israeli emergency services said. Violence between Israel and Palestine has registered a rise in the past year and tensions are high during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which coincided this year with the Jewish Passover holiday.

A Johnson & Johnson (J&J) subsidiary has once again requested an American judge to delay 38,000 lawsuits worth tens of thousands of dollars. These lawsuits accuse their baby powder and other talc products of causing cancer.