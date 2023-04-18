Nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights lifted following technical snag

A nationwide ground stop issued for Southwest Airlines flights on Tuesday has been lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The airline had requested the order after experiencing delays across the United States due to “equipment issues.” Its flights were not taking off as scheduled due to an "intermittent technology issue," the airline tweeted Tuesday.

Flights into Dallas Love Field Airport are still on hold, the FAA said. Other residual flight delays can be expected since a pause was issued earlier.

Southwest Airlines experienced a technological snag Tuesday morning and expressed hope that operations will resume as soon as possible. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’re hoping to get everyone going ASAP,” the airline wrote in another social media post. CNN reported that “Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures".

Flight tracking website FlightAware reported that nearly 800 flights belonging to the airline were delayed Tuesday. In a Twitter post, Southwest attributed the problem to “intermittent technology issues”.

Passengers are also taking to social media to complain about the ongoing issue.

Just a few months back, the airline had to cancel more than 16,700 flights between December 20 and 29 due to a meltdown in part to changes to its staff scheduling computer systems. To prevent a repeat, Southwest had last month unveiled an “action plan”.

