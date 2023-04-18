Disgraced Republican George Santos announces re-election bid for US House of Representatives

In spite of being ousted as a pathological liar, disgraced Republican politician George Santos has announced that he will once again be running for reelection in 2024. He will be representing the New York district for a second term. The congressman recently admitted to fabricating parts of his resume during his successful bid for a seat in the House of Representatives.

"Since the left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly and independent of local or national party influence," said Santos in a statement.

"Good is not good enough and I am not shy about getting the job done," he remarked.

According to The Guardian, Santos announced his re-election bid with his typical forthrightness. However, he did not address the various scandals that have surfaced in the US media; lying about being a producer for a Spider-Man musical on Broadway, puppy theft, and falsely claiming to have lost family members in the Holocaust.

The politician, as per Daily Mail, "played coy" over whether he would seek another term for weeks after assuming office in January. During this time, he kept insisting he would not resign from his post despite protests in his home district.

On Twitter, the Republican posted an announcement of his re-election bid.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸



To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023 ×

Santos, who is under investigation for campaign finance law violations over the money flow for his run, also posted a link for political donations.

Along with the re-election announcement, Santos also unveiled seven new bills on Monday. One of the bills is named after rap artist Nicki Minaj; titled the Minaj Act establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence.