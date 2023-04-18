Scotland: MP Stephen Kerr claims trans people have learning disabilities, later apologises: Report

A politician in Scotland faced severe criticism after he suggested that there was a connection between trans people and people having learning disabilities. Taking to Twitter, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Stephen Kerr criticised the government's recognition reform bill. According to a report by Metro last Saturday (April 15), the proposal, which was passed by Holyrood in December last year but struck down by Westminster weeks later – made it easier for trans Scots to legally change their gender.

The majority of Tory MSPs voted against the legislation, the report added.

In the tweet, which now stands deleted, Kerr said, "The coming of a new First Minister brought the chance to review the Gender Reform Bill, and ask questions Sturgeon didn’t bother with."

"Why are more young people wanting to change their gender? Is there a link with having learning/development disabilities?"

"But they don’t care," the tweet read.

There was an immediate reaction to Kerr's remarks. Politicians and people alike criticised Kerr with some highlighting that the MP provided no evidence at all for his claims, and also demanded his resignation.

Fatima Joji, Scottish National Party (SNP) councillor for Westhill and District, tweeted, "I have no words. Look at that second paragraph. Is he for real?"

"Anybody thinking @ScotTories will deal with Stephen Kerr over his appalling tweet are mixing them up with a party that has integrity and decency at its core," Dundee local Rhonda Miller tweeted.

Amid the growing backlash, Kerr deleted the tweet and sent a new one which said, "The change of First Minister gave the chance for the @ScotGov to review the Gender Reform bill, and ask questions which weren’t addressed previously. Most importantly, ScotGov could reconsider their opposition to some very sensible opposition amendments. But it hasn’t happened."

Speaking to The National newspaper, Kerr said he took full responsibility for everything on his Twitter handle and apologised. The MSP, however, said that the initial tweet "was written in haste by a member of my team and then deleted as it does not reflect my views."

