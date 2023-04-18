Russia using facial recognition to crack down on youngsters dodging compulsory military service

Fourteen months into the Russia-Ukraine war and a few months after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilisation of Russian citizens, Moscow is taking drastic steps to catch those evading the nation's compulsory military draft. As per a report by Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Moscow authorities are using the nation's vast system of facial recognition to track down young men eligible for serving in the military.

"To determine the place of residence of the conscript, video surveillance systems in the city of Moscow are being used," said Moscow's chief enlistment officer Maxim Loktev while talking to TASS.

In 2017, Moscow's Department of Information Technologies announced that more than 3,000 surveillance cameras in the city had been connected to a facial recognition system.

This comes as just last week Putin signed a law tightening restrictions on draft evaders and made it so that call-up papers can be delivered electronically instead of in-person delivery by an enlistment officer or employer.

As per Reuters, facial recognition will make life harder for thousands of 18 to 27-year-olds who every spring and autumn do their best to dodge recruitment. Alongside those called up for service in the Ukraine war, these young men try their best to dodge recruitment officers trying to force them to do their year of compulsory military service.

Also read | ​​​​​​​Russia moves towards electronic system to crack down on conscription dodgers

Since the start of the Ukraine war, at least 300,000 reservists have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine.

The nation's compulsory military service exponentially expands Russia's armed forces. Starting in 2021, all Russian male citizens aged 18-27 are required to undergo conscription for one year of active duty military service in the country's armed forces. Recruitment campaigns for this are held twice every year; in spring and in autumn.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE