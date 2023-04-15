Putin approves electronic call-up bill, clamps down on Russians who dodge military service

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved an electronic call-up bill which will put restrictions on people who are eligible for military service but try to dodge it by not showing up at their enlistment office. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, had passed this bill earlier that would make it harder for evaders who avoid military service. This comes amid reports that many refuse to pick up mail at their official address to escape service. But with this bill approved now, electronic notifications will be sent too.

The legislation includes the creation of one registry for all people who are eligible to serve in the military and the implementation of electronic military summonses. A copy of the legislation was posted on a government website on Friday, reported Russia's TASS news agency.

The legislation requires that electronic copies of draft orders be delivered to those who are qualified for military duty in addition to print copies.

An electronic summons will be deemed delivered if it is uploaded to the recipient's account on "a relevant online service, in an information system."

A person will also receive notification of the summons through his or her account with the online portal for government services.

As per TASS, a summons shall be deemed served seven days after the day it was registered in the draft registry, if it is not delivered in writing or electronically.

What are the restrictions in the new electronic military enlistment bill ?

If a person misses their military enlistment office without a good cause within 20 days of the date they received the summons, temporary limits will be placed on them.

They might not be allowed to register as entrepreneurs, register their cars and houses and other properties, have their licences cancelled, and have their loan requests denied.

Various regions in Russia will be free to enact their own additional regulations. It may include restricting different payments, benefits, and other forms of social support. There are two ways to challenge these restrictions, in court or outside it.

Additionally, those who are required to serve in the military will be prohibited from leaving Russia beginning from the day they get a summons until they go to the recruitment office.

If they have not already done so, everybody who is eligible for military duty has two weeks from the beginning of the next conscription period to report to their enlistment office.

With this new law, the electronic call-up processes Putin aims to make military mobilisation more efficient. Over 300,000 men, according to reports, were mobilised last year to support its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

