Brazil: Four killed, 13 injured in fire in children's shelter

Four people were killed and 13 others were injured after a fire broke out in a shelter for children and adolescents in Northeastern Brazil on Friday (April 14), the news agency Reuters reported citing the local fire department. Fire personnel were called to douse the fire at the Lar Paulo de Tarso charity institution in Recife, Pernambuco state, at around 4.20 am.

The personnel said a boy and a woman died, adding other two victims died on the way to the hospital. Further details are awaited.

Taking to Twitter, Recife Mayor Joao Campos offered his condolences.

"The moment is one of pain and solidarity. ... The NGO has been providing shelter to children and adolescents in situations of social risk for more than 30 years. We remain mobilized to provide full support in this very difficult time," Campos tweeted.

Pernambuco governor Raquel Lyra also mourned the tragedy. "Pernambuco is in mourning with what happened this early morning in Recife. ... Firefighters and police are already working, as well as our health teams. I leave here my condolences to the families of the victims in this moment of pain," Lyra tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

