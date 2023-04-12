Russia moves towards electronic system to crack down on conscription dodgers

Russia is taking steps towards introducing electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history with an aim to make it harder for people to dodge being drafted into the military. On Tuesday (April 11), the lower house of Russian parliament backed the legislation.

Though Russian officials maintain that there were currently no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine, Putin-led government is perfecting a system it has used to boost numbers of its military personnel in Ukraine. According to Western officials, Russian armed forces have suffered tens of thousands of casualties in the Ukraine conflict till now.

The new draft regime will close numerous loopholes exploited by draft dodgers and give Russia the organisational infrastructure to carry out a much more thorough and wider mobilisation campaign if and when it decides to do so.

Russia's regular conscription campaigns would come under the new rules as well. These campaigns take place twice a year for men aged 18 to 27.

The State Duma, the lower chamber, approved the necessary legislation in two separate votes at lightning speed on Tuesday with near unanimity.

There were complaints from some lawmakers that changes in the rules were rushed through without enough time for scrutiny.

The changes still need to be approved by the upper house of parliament - which is also expected to vote in its favour by a large margin - and by President Vladimir Putin, before they take effect. Both steps are expected in the coming days.

Russia says it mobilised just over 300,000 men last year to help it prosecute what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, but is now focused on trying to recruit professional volunteer soldiers via an advertising campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)

