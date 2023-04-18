Two Israelis wounded in East Jerusalem shooting, hunt on for suspect

A firing was reported in East Jerusalem on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on a vehicle, wounding two people, Israeli emergency services said. Violence between Israel and Palestine has registered a rise in the past year and tensions are high during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which coincided this year with the Jewish Passover holiday.

According to the Israeli police, the suspected attacker opened fire on a vehicle in the Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem. The place has witnessed severe tensions between Palestinians and Jewish settlers in recent years.

Ambulance services said two people had been moderately hurt in the attack. The suspect in the attack hasn't been caught and the police said they are searching for him.

A video of the said incident is circulating on social media and appears to show a man pointing a gun at a car before it drives off and he backs away before running off.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Israeli army said a house in a kibbutz in northern Israel was hit in a shooting attack. No one was injured.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East War. The regions that were annexed included the walled Old City and its holy sites. However, the move was not recognised internationally. It sees Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital. But Palestinians look at East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.

(With inputs from agencies)

