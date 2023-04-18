At least 21 killed, over 70 evacuated after fire in Beijing hospital: Reports

At least 21 people have been killed, as of 6:00 pm (local time), after a fire broke out in a hospital in China's capital city of Beijing, said a report by the CGTN, on Tuesday (April 18). According to reports, the open fire at Beijing's Changfeng Hospital has since been extinguished and the on-site rescue work was over.

The fire broke out in the hospital's east wing in the inpatient department at 12:57 pm (local time) and was extinguished at around 1:33 (local time), reported the Beijing Daily. As of 6:00 pm (local time), a total of 71 people were evacuated and transferred after the rescue work. The investigation for the cause of the fire is underway.



"It's tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off," said a Weibo netizen, as per Reuters.